Little Cities of Hope: Holiday Coping

By Liz Nelson

Grief is a difficult emotion to feel, particularly during the holiday season. When the holidays roll around, so do the holiday blues, and it can be hard to find fulfillment in a season centered around the prospect of joy. It is easy to feel alone during this time, especially after the loss of a loved one. It is important to remember that you are not alone in this.

Many people suffer from seasonal depression; and it is normal to have a heightened sense of sadness during the holidays following the loss of someone you held dear. The first step in healing is accepting that grief is part of the process. Allowing yourself to feel that grief, without letting it consume you, may help you in the long run.

The loss of a loved one can cause emotional distress. Here are a few tips for coping with grief, especially during the holiday season:

Remember That Grief is Part of Healing: Avoiding the pain or refusing to talk about your struggles might make things worse. Learn to experience the pain rather than try to escape it. Grief is a part of the process of healing. Allow yourself time to grieve. Honor Their Memory: Find a simple yet special way that you can honor the memory of your loved one. Make a collage with old photos of your loved one or light a candle for them for an hour every night. There are ways to memorialize them and the love that you had for each other. Spirituality: If you are a spiritual person, draw on your faith for comfort. Many churches have support groups or clergy members that may help you find peace. Keep Up With Your Hobbies: Keep doing the things you love or pick up a new hobby. Hobbies are a great way to relieve stress. Physical Health: Get exercise, plenty of sleep and eat regular meals. It can be difficult to look after our own physical needs when we are upset but it is incredibly important. You could combine tips four and five to pick up a physical activity such as yoga, bicycling, meditation or running. You could also try new healthy recipes and make a goal to drink more water. Service: Take the time to do something good for someone else. Acts of kindness can help not only the person you are serving but also yourself. When we do things for others, we often feel better about ourselves.

These ideas may aid in your healing process, but remember that it is always a good idea to seek help from those around you, as well as professional help when the circumstances call for it. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has outlined a few warning signs for emotional distress and when it might be time to reach out for help:

Eating or sleeping too much or too little

Pulling away from people and things

Having low or no energy

Having unexplained aches and pains, such as constant stomach aches or headaches

Feeling helpless or hopeless

Excessive smoking, drinking or using drugs, including prescription medications

Worrying a lot of the time; feeling guilty but not sure why

Thinking of hurting or killing yourself or someone else

Having difficulty readjusting to home or work life

If you or a loved one is exhibiting these signs, seek help and know that there is hope for healing. There are many great resources within our local community from which you can seek help. Know that grief is part of being human and there is hope during this difficult time.

For a list of local resources to get you started, please visit our Carbon & Emery Resource Books, located online: usu.edu/heart/community-education-dinner

Resources