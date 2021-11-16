Little Cities of Hope: Local Treatment Highlight

By Heather Barker

Carbon and Emery counties have many available resources for substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and recovery – many more than people may know about. It is important to highlight these programs because all recovery journeys are different and having options along the way is most beneficial. A new local mental health and SUD treatment provider is now available, Life Balance Recovery.

Life Balance Recovery is here to help support and change the lives of those affected by SUD and mental health disorders. SUD and mental health can have some very serious negative impacts and their team is here to help people gain the knowledge and skills needed to live a fulfilling, abundant life. Life Balance Recovery uses evidence-based practices and individualized treatment plans to meet everyone’s needs.

Life Balance Recovery has licensed mental health counselors and SUD counselors that each client will be assigned to. Clients will meet individually based on their needs up to three times a week. Group therapies range from 2-10 clients and will be facilitated by a counselor. Group therapy is a form of treatment where peers talk, discuss, and relate to problems to problem solve and understand each other and is guided by a trained counselor.

Recovery is not an event; it’s a process and Life Balance Recovery is here to support clients throughout this process. After completion of their program, clients can come to groups free of charge and participate in Life Balance Recovery Alumni activities. To learn more, contact Heather at (801) 367-0394 ext. 702.

To view additional resources in Carbon and Emery counties, please see the online Recovery Resource booklet available at extension.usu.edu/heart/resource-books