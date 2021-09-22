Little Cities of Hope: National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month

By Amanda McIntosh

September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. Its origin began in 1975 and is celebrated by hosting events in communities that unite the fighters, the survivors and the supporters of the like. The title of this series is so fitting for September; Carbon, Emery and Grand counties definitely contain “Little Cities of HOPE.”

Friday, Sept. 10 was World Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day. Worldwide, people affected by suicide lit candles at 8 p.m. for one hour and placed them in their windows. This small act brings hope for a future without suicide, pays respect to those who are currently struggling to stay and honors the too many lives lost to suicide.

The HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties continued this tradition by including a candlelight vigil during its annual HOPE Walk. It was hosted at the Price City Peace Gardens. Despite the rain, people gathered to hear from inspiring speakers such as David Litvack of the Utah Department of Human Services, who is over the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, and our very own Price City Fire Chief, Fitzgerald Peterson.

Jennifer Lott Lopez brought many to tears by singing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Roger & Hammerstein’s Broadway Musical “Carousel.” Angel Villa kept the attendees fed with tacos and burritos from Angel’s Cravings Food Truck. Castleview Hospital, Four Corners Community Behavioral Health, the CARE Coalition, USARA, Meaningful Mindz and Life Balance Recovery were in attendance to show support and hand out swag. Mountain America Credit Union once again offered volunteers to help with the event; they are an amazing and generous team.

At 8 p.m., the attendees turned on their battery-operated candles, provided by the Southeast Utah Health Department and the HOPE Squad, and were invited to share their connection to suicide. To end the evening, the Carbon High drill team officers performed a beautiful lyrical dance number to Banner’s “Got It In You” dedicated to the survivors.

They were followed by Southeast Utah’s Miss Outstanding Teen Blayr Bennett. Bennett is the founder of “The Give More Good Project,” which is a community service movement with a goal “to get people, no matter their age or background, to understand that everyone can make a difference and that little acts of service can make a big impact.” Her beautiful and seamless storytelling movements set to “In My Life” originally released by the Beatles was very emotional. The double rainbow (an international sign of HOPE) earlier in the evening and these dances were the perfect way to end the evening dedicated to the loved ones in our community lost to suicide.

You may be asking how you can help someone in your life struggling with suicidal ideation. Hopefully, this can answer that and inspire you to get involved. The Southeast Utah Health Department presents a suicide prevention training entitled Q.P.R. (Question, Persuade, Refer). It is an evidence-based training that is offered for free and takes about one hour. After the presentation, the attendees are certified for three years.

This is a wonderful training for safety meetings, teacher recertification and for anyone looking for resources. The training covers statistics on the global level and works its way down to localized information. It talks about some of the many warning signs to listen and look for that could be indicators of suicidal ideation and reviews symptoms of depression as well as bi-polar disorder.

It then moves into how to ask the Question of someone’s suicidal intent, ways to talk to and Persuade them to get help and to live, and then when and who to Refer them to. It is a worthwhile presentation that will leave you feeling more prepared to handle difficult crisis situations. Suicide is everyone’s business. Chances are, the life you could potentially save will be someone you love very much.

For more information on attending a Q.P.R., please contact Amanda McIntosh at the health department. Her phone number is (435) 636-1153 or you can email her at amcintosh@utah.gov.