Little Cities of Hope: ONEBox & Naloxone Available Locally to Save Lives

By Taylor Cook

The Southeast Utah Health Department Harm Reduction Program has started a pilot project in an attempt to familiarize community members with Naloxone and how to use it. This project is called the ONEBox (wvdii.org/onebox). The ONEBox is an emergency opioid overdose response kit that includes gloves, wipes, and CPR mask, as well as 2 doses of Naloxone nasal spray (which temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid overdose). When the box is opened, it prompts the user to call 911 to get medical assistance on the way. The user then pulls a tab that talks through the process of administering Naloxone properly, in both English and Spanish. All ONEBoxes have a training mode that will educate an individual on how to properly administer Naloxone before an overdose occurs in real life. As part of the project, 24 of these boxes will be distributed at local businesses in both Carbon and Emery counties. They will be located near emergency equipment and AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators).

The ONEbox project seeks to increase the number of people trained to use Naloxone in an emergency situation. The health department and other local agencies provide Naloxone training, but it is almost impossible to reach everyone who may be in an overdose emergency in the amount of time needed to have them trained. The ONEbox bridges the gap between the individuals who are actively training the community and the people they are unable to reach.

Businesses participating in this project can be identified by the ONEbox sticker located in the front window or door. Through displaying this sticker, we hope to reduce stigma, increase awareness, and bring hope to the individuals in our communities. Because recovery is possible, treatment is effective, and there is hope for everyone!

Free Naloxone is available at all three health department locations in Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For further information regarding ONEbox, contact Taylor Cook from the Southeast Utah Health Department at 435-636-1161. Learn more about Narcan, here: narcan.com/en/opioid-education