Little Cities of Hope: Overdose Awareness Can Save a Life

By Ashley Yaugher, Savannah Eley and Alysa Potter

Knowing how to spot an overdose could help save a life. Educate yourself about opioid overdose and the signs, including small pinpoint pupils, faint heartbeat, blue/purple fingernails and lips, unable to be awakened, slow or shallow breathing, and gurgling or choking noises. Remember to always call 9-1-1. To learn how to administer naloxone and get a kit, visit naloxone.utah.gov/free-naloxone-resources.

Want to learn more and remember those we have lost? A Light to Remember will be held in Carbon and Emery counties, and across the state, this year on International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31. These events seek to increase awareness about substance-related overdose, support people in recovery and remember loved ones that we have lost.

The Carbon and Emery county event will be held at Huntington State Park. The event will include a meal from the local Gettin’ Our Smoke On food truck, luminaries to commemorate loved ones, a remembrance wall, Naloxone education and kits, booths with local information and resources, and much more.

*Swag bags and meals will be provided to the first 100 attendees. Transportation will be available for free from Price and Castle Dale for a limited number of people.

For the Carbon and Emery A Light to Remember event information, visit extension.usu.edu/heart/a-light-to-remember. You can also share and follow our Facebook event at fb.me/e/1Gs7hC11n

The event begins at 6 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m. for cleanup. The schedule of events is as follows:

Food and event starts at 6 p.m.

Naloxone training at 6:30 p.m.

Luminary lighting ceremony at 7:30 p.m.

Moment of silence and event ends at 8 p.m.

We hope to see you there and look forward to our Naloxone training for opioid overdose, remembrance and information for all. Please also mark your calendars for Friday, Sept. 9 for Recovery Day in Price at the Peace Gardens from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in celebration of recovery and community.