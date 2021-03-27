Little Cities of Hope: Prescription Take Back Day Coming Up

By Chapel Taylor-Olsen and Emma Campbell

When we have a prescription that we didn’t finish, an expired over-the-counter medication or other unneeded medicines in our home, many of us don’t know what to do with them. It can be tempting to keep those medications to have on hand in case we, or a loved one, need them later. However, this well-intentioned inclination can easily lead to accidental poisoning, overdose and misuse.

About 50,000 children under the age of five end up in the emergency room each year due to accidental medication overdoses (CDC, 2020). Over 90% of these are due to kids getting into medications while the adult is out of sight (CDC, 2020).

In addition, most young people with opioid use disorder first experimented with opioids by taking a prescription medication from a loved one and, on average, started this at the age of 12 (Lankenau, 2012).

It’s clear that we need to dispose of these unneeded medications. But, how do we get rid of them?

Many people are aware of the problems with throwing medications away, particularly opioids and other habit-forming medications that are highly sought after. People sometimes turn to flushing unwanted medications, but for some medications, even small doses can wreak havoc on our environment, wildlife and can even end up back in our drinking water (Boxall, 2004).

The best way to dispose of all unneeded medications is to bring them to a take-back location. Take-back locations provide a safe, easy and anonymous way to dispose of your medications. Only certified individuals will be allowed to handle your medicines and the substances will be disposed of following government guidelines.

The Carbon & Emery Opioid & Substance Use Coalition, in collaboration with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Emery County Sheriff’s Office, USU Extension & HEART, Southeast Utah Health Department, StepOne Service, USARA and others, are providing a local DEA National Take-Back Day on April 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Event Information

April 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Carbon: Sheriff’s Office, 240 W Main St., Price UT – Drive through

Emery: Stewart’s Market, 590 E Main St., Castle Dale UT – Drive through

Drive up to the Carbon or Emery location on Take-Back Day and hand the prescription/over-the-counter medication that you want to dispose of to a law enforcement representative. Volunteers will wear masks and gloves, and you don’t even need to leave your car. They will take care of the rest. It’s as easy as that!

Grab a swag bag with helpful information and other materials.

Information on local drop boxes

There are drop box locations available in our communities year-round for any time we have medications to dispose of. Here are the locations available in Carbon and Emery Counties:

Carbon:

Carbon County Sheriff’s Office

240 West Main St.

Price, UT 84501

Carbon Medical Service Association – Helper Clinic

125 South Main St.

Helper, UT 84526

Carbon Medical Service

331 HWY 123

Sunnyside, UT 84539

Castleview Hospital

300 North Hospital Dr.

Price, UT 84501

Castleview Hospital Urgent Care

317 East 100 North

Price, UT 84501

East Carbon Police Department

101 West Geneva Dr.

East Carbon, UT 84520

Helper Police Department

97 South Main St.

Helper, UT 84526

Price City Police Department

910 North 7th East St.

Price, UT 84501

Emery:

Boyd’s Family Pharmacy

590 East Main St.

Castle Dale, UT 84513

Emery Medical Center

90 West Main St.

Castle Dale, UT 84513

Green River Medical Center

585 Main St.

Green River, UT 84525

Dispose of your unneeded medications promptly and safely. See you at the Carbon & Emery Take-Back Day on April 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

