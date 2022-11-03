Little Cities of Hope: Staying Substance-Free During the Holidays

By Savannah Eley, Baylie Cave and Christinna Barnett

Did you know that return to substance use rates go up 150% during the holiday season?

There are times when your recovery from substance use disorder (SUD) may be more difficult to sustain, and staying substance-free requires extra vigilance. The holiday season is one of those times.

The great thing is, there are many steps you can take to feel strong and supported during the holidays. By understanding your triggers for potential return to substance use and taking the proactive steps to counteract them, you can fully savor the wonders of this holiday season.

Tips for staying substance-free over the holiday season:

1 – Get Support with Self-Help Recovery Meetings

USARA in Price offers recovery meetings daily. They also offer recovery support and recovery coaching.

There are AA meetings held daily at 12 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sundays in Price at the Trinity Center.

AA meetings are held in East Carbon on Sundays at 12 p.m. at the old Carbon Medical building.

AA meetings take place in Emery County on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the upstairs of Food Ranch.

2 – Find Ways to Give Back

Giving back or helping others out around the holidays is an excellent way to make a positive contribution and provide a sense of purpose and meaning.

Get involved with your community. There are lots of recovery friendly events happening over the holidays.

USARA, the Southeast Utah Health Department and Carbon Medical will all be holding recovery friendly events throughout November-January. Reach out to them for more information.

3 – Avoid Known Triggers

For some, the holidays are a time of painful reminders. Some have lost family due to their SUD and could be alone. A lot of SUD is generational substance use. Thus, knowing your triggers can help you avoid certain situations.

Holiday parties might trigger you if you have family or friends that are using substances. Ask yourself if it is worth attending the event. If you do decide to attend an event where you are not sure there is alcohol or substance use, take a substance-free friend/sponsor so they can help hold you accountable.

Do not be afraid to say no and don’t be afraid to ask for help in tough situations.

Know that cravings typically only last between 15-20 minutes, so if you do have a craving, leave the room or talk to someone to distract yourself while it passes.

4 – Have a Holiday Escape Plan to Protect Your Recovery

Always be prepared to have a safe a person that you can reach out to. They can help you get out of an uncomfortable environment or situation that you might be in.

Always prepare to refuse alcohol and/or substances politely.

Taking your own drink to a holiday event where you know alcohol will be can reduce the risk of return to substance use.

Communicate with family and friends what your boundaries for your recovery are. If you feel like your boundaries are disrespected, it is okay to leave.

Be prepared to support your or a loved one’s recovery this holiday season with the tips above. Take steps before a situation arises to set yourself up for success and enjoy all that this season has to offer.

Brief Resources: