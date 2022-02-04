Little Cities of Hope: Support for Those That Love Someone Who Experiences Substance Use Disorder

By Mersades Morgan

February is the month of love, so we wanted to reach out to those who love someone that experiences substance or alcohol use disorders. Loved ones are important in recovery processes, but they also often need support throughout this journey themselves. When family members use positive, supportive, non-confrontational techniques, not only do they find ways to get their loved one into treatment, but the family members themselves feel better physically and emotionally even if their loved one does not enter treatment.

USARA offers a free structured family support program for family members and friends who are concerned about someone close to them with substance use disorder. Both in-person and online groups are available. There is no charge for groups or materials.

What am I going to get from the USARA Family Support program?

Support: Our program is designed to provide family members the support needed to help them through this difficult time from someone who has been in their shoes.

Our program is designed to provide family members the support needed to help them through this difficult time from someone who has been in their shoes. Skills, Knowledge and Confidence: Learn evidence-based skills and strategies to help you better communicate with your loved one and help motivate them to engage in treatment and support their recovery process.

Learn evidence-based skills and strategies to help you better communicate with your loved one and help motivate them to engage in treatment and support their recovery process. Self-Care: Learn self-care strategies to alleviate the stress, fear and challenges families suffer when trying to help one of their own recover.

Learn self-care strategies to alleviate the stress, fear and challenges families suffer when trying to help one of their own recover. Increased Empowerment: Addiction is a family disease, and the best way to help anyone recover is to treat the whole family.

Addiction is a family disease, and the best way to help anyone recover is to treat the whole family. Resource Information: Research information will be provided along with all in-person and online family support groups offered statewide.

Loved ones also need support and can be a big factor for those entering treatment or recovery. Come get some support, skills, self-care and empowerment for you and your loved ones today! For more information, please visit myusara.com/support/craft