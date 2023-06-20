Little Cities of Hope: Talk Away the Dark in the Light of Spring

By Amanda McIntosh

A common misconception worldwide is that people tend to end their lives more so during the winter months than at any other time of the year. It is easy to see why people would think that; we experience shorter days, darker nights, have more financial pressures around the holidays, among other stressors. However, the truth to this misnomer is that we actually lose more people to suicide during the spring and summer months.

There are many hypotheses that could possibly contribute to the uptick in lives lost. The most prevalent one that may surprise you to learn is that as the days get longer and our bodies are being replenished with natural Vitamin D from the sun, some people have more energy to complete their plan of self-inflicted harm.

According to Centerstone, “While it is easy to see the data and observe that suicide rates increase in the summer, figuring out the cause is not simple. There are no definitive seasonal causes of suicidal ideation and action. However, there are some consistent causes seen across many studies. The warm weather and increased sunshine could contribute to increased energy needed to act on suicidal thoughts for those who experience them.”

Megan Williams, Director of Suicide Prevention at Centerstone, said, “Warm weather also often means that people are more active and participating in more outdoor activities. This can cause those suffering from depression, anxiety and/or suicidal ideation to become more depressed seeing others enjoying themselves.”

“This, coupled with an increase in energy, could contribute to higher suicide deaths in spring and summer. There are other aspects of summer, such as seasonal socioeconomic factors, seasonal allergies and more that can contribute to suicidal ideation and action.” (centerstone.org)

Fortunately, there are things we can do to help prevent suicide. Being aware of common warning signs and your resources is the best place to start.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has just launched its new campaign, “Talk Away the Dark.” This campaign focuses on warning signs and bringing real conversations about mental health into the light. Some warning signs start with a sudden change in behavior.

For example, if you notice someone’s overall demeanor being depressive for days or months and the next, they are happy and energetic, this could be a sign of relief that they now have the “energy” to follow through with a self-destructive plan.

Another warning sign is giving away prized possessions or putting end-of-life plans in order (will, trust, executor, medical directive, etc.). Someone experiencing suicidal ideation may start attending church or stop going all together.

Paying attention to the language being used can be a warning sign as well. For example: “If *such and such* happens, I don’t think I can go on,” or “I’m so tired of life, I wish I were dead,” or “I can’t take much more of this.”

“Talk Away the Dark” is trying to destigmatize talking about our mental health and reiterating how brave and strong it is to ask for help and seek resources. You can learn more by going to afsp.org.

Another great resource that was created and developed in Utah is the Live On Utah Suicide Prevention Playbook. The Live On Utah Playbook is the first social media-distributed suicide prevention training. It takes the participant through warning signs, how to talk to someone with suicidal ideation and promotes other resources throughout the state of Utah. You can access that for free by going to instagram.com/liveonutah.

NAMI, or the National Alliance for Mental Illness, has a plethora of resources, including support groups that are accessible virtually and can be attended by anyone. Their website is www.namiut.org/our-programs/for-individuals/connection-support-group.

At any time – day or night, the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. Everyone can utilize 988. You don’t have to be in the midst of a suicidal crisis to receive answers. In fact, if you are concerned about a loved one but they are not in an active crisis, you can absolutely call 988 to talk and ask for help or guidance.

What about our resources locally?

Four Corners Community Behavioral Health has been the local mental health authority covering Carbon, Emery and Grand counties for 50 years. They have over 100 employees to assist the communities.

Four Corners Behavioral Health also manages MCOT, a 24 hour/365 service available to all of the community members of Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. MCOT stands for Mobile Crisis Outreach Team and consists of two staff members, including a mental health therapist and a case manager/peer support employee. MCOT teams travel to the location of the crisis, including, but not limited to, home, hospital, jail, etc.

If someone is in need of MCOT services from these counties, simply call 988 where you will be linked to the Utah State Wide Crisis Line and they will dispatch the MCOT in your area. Find out more by going to their newly updated website at www.fourcornersbh.com.

The Southeast Utah Health Department has a wide variety of resources to help connect. Under the umbrella of the health department is the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties, which is the local suicide prevention coalition. You can find more information by going to facebook.com/hopesquadcarbonandemery.

The Southeast Utah Health Department offers a one-hour suicide prevention training called Q.P.R. which stands for Question, Persuade, Refer. This free training is available to any individual, family, company or organization. During the training, you can expect to learn more warning signs, whether verbal, situational or behavioral, as well as learning how to question someone’s suicidal intent, persuade them to stay alive and seek help while also giving you resources to refer to.

This is not an exhaustive list of how to check on your loved ones or all our local resources in our little cities. Please visit usu.edu/heart/resource-books to obtain a copy of the current edition of the Carbon & Emery County Substance Use Disorder & Recovery Resource Book.

The HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties will be hosting a free community QPR: Suicide Prevention Training on Tuesday, June 27 beginning at 6 p.m. at the main Southeast Utah Health Department located at 149 East 100 South in Price. This suicide prevention training will give you a well-rounded start to your prevention journey.

Talk Away the Dark Video