Little Cities of Hope: Your First Response Was My Second Chance

By Cacilia Jensen

Carbon and Emery Counties are no strangers to the ongoing opioid crisis that has wreaked havoc on our local communities. It is no mystery that we have lost too many citizens to overdose deaths and that mental health providers, healthcare professionals, law enforcement and first responders work tirelessly to try to prevent and reverse the damage caused by the crisis in order to rebuild a healthier community for current and future generations.

Working in the world of substance use can be a difficult experience. There is heartbreak, there is pain and there is tragedy, but more importantly there is always hope. Even so, there can be the unintended consequence of compassion fatigue and burnout, but the work is always, always worth it. Every single life is worth saving.

Four Corners Community Behavioral Health has teamed up with Marketing Elevated and a few local first responders and healthcare providers, as well as individuals in long-term recovery, to create a campaign with the goal of repairing some of the burnout and compassion fatigue that may be permeating throughout our communities and continue to spread hope. We never know what will be the thing that was said or the action that was taken to be the difference between someone returning to substance use or seeking the help they need to make a positive change in their life toward recovery. We want to appreciate and encourage those who work everyday to help someone struggling with substance use disorder. You are doing life-saving, important work!

With that, please check out www.thefirstresponse.org to read first hand stories about how local healthcare providers and first responders in Carbon and Emery counties are making that difference for local individuals, and how they continue to show compassion, kindness and encouragement to help support individuals to get into and maintain their recovery.

Thank you. Thank you to all the professionals out there who continue to work each day to improve the lives and health of our community members. Thank you for showing kindness and compassion even in dark moments, and thank you for believing in the people you work with and care about. Your first response can always be someone’s second chance. There is always hope!