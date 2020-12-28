Little Learners of Price Give Back to the Youngsters

The youngsters at Little Learners of Price have been working hard to instill festive spirit in fellow children this holiday season.

Following being taught about what Christmas is all about, the kids made a large list about what can be done for others. They were then asked what ways they could give back to the community. From there, the children decided to gather some of their toys and give them to children that may not have many.

Toys have been delivered to the center for the last number of weeks and it was emphasized that this toy drive was a choice entirely made by the children. Thus far, nearly 600 toys have been received and many have been distributed throughout the community via Facebook.

Stuffed animals were also donated to the police station for the children that find themselves in their temporary care. Those at Little Learners of Price have also worked with the Utah Division of Child and Family Services as well as the Children’s Justice Center to donate to local youngsters.

“Our kids here have done an amazing job giving back to others. They also worked super hard to pick out 10 Angel Tree recipients for Christmas as well,” shared Joanna Hagen of Little Learners.