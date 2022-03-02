Live Your Dream Award Winners Announced

Soroptimist International of Price Press Release

Soroptimist International of Price is pleased to announce the 2021-22 Live Your Dream Award winners. The first-place winner was Natalie Evans of Price. Runner up recipients included Cassandra Hawkinson of Helper, Kristen Leffler of Wellington and Kristine Laws of Elmo. All recipients received a cash award.

Additionally, Evans advanced to the region competition where her application was judged with winners from the Rocky Mountain Region. States in this region include Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming. We are excited to announce that Evans placed third in the region and has received an additional cash reward.

The Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education & Training Awards for Women aim to assist women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects.

On an international level, Soroptimist International distributes more than $2.8 million in education awards to about 1,700 women all over the world. Nearly all of the women and families served have overcome enormous obstacles, including poverty, teen pregnancy, and drug or alcohol addiction.

Live Your Dream recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition and transportation.

Soroptimist International of Price hosts its annual wine tasting event to raise funds for this award. The club also donates to a number of local organizations, including Carbon Caring for Kids, the Carbon County Women’s Shelter, Circles program, the Carbon County Food Bank, Castleview Hospital and the Carbon School District, to name a few.

Soroptimist International of Price has been helping women and girls in the community for over 66 years. The late Helen Oliveto Smith was the founding member and first president of the club.

Congratulations to Evans and all our local recipients. We look forward to continuing to provide help to our local community.