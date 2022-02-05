Livestock Show Participants Visit the Carbon Commissioners

Young representatives of the Castle Country Classic Junior Livestock Show visited the Carbon County Commissioners on Wednesday evening to speak on last year’s show and what is upcoming.

Each young participant of the livestock show took a turn speaking, stating that they are now in search of sponsors for the 2022 show. For the jackpot this year, they are also going to host a peewee show for six to eight year olds to gain experience. Shirts and hats were given to those that participated last year and the hope is to do something like that again.

Thanks to the sponsors for the 2021 show, they were able to provide 49 buckles for the contestants to compete for. Many of the contestants were able to win their very first buckle during that show and the desire is to provide that same opportunity for the 2022 contestants while also adding nine more buckles for the peewee show.

After the jackpot, participants will attend the Ferron stock show that takes place two weeks after. It was stated that this show is treated as a practice show. The committee also ensures that there is an out-of-state judge in order to avoid personal relationships or prior connections.

It was then explained that they would love for the commissioners to donate the same amount as last year, but are thankful for anything they can provide.

Commission Chair Casey Hopes thanked the youngsters for visiting them and speaking on the livestock show, stating that it takes a lot of bravery and nerve. Commissioner Tony Martines then said he knows there was a meeting at the fairgrounds to discuss what was needed and that the county will not charge them for the facility rental.

“We hope this is a successful event for you,” stated Commissioner Martines.

Commissioner Larry Jensen requested that the commissioners be given time to work through both stock shows and ensure that the donations are balanced. Commissioner Martines assured the youth that they are willing to help, but would like to look at the county’s financials before determining the amount.