Local Archers Win State Championships

Photo Courtesy of Castle Heights Elementary

The Utah State Archery tournament recently took place with many standouts from Carbon County. Castle Heights kicked things off with a first-place finish at the elementary school level with 2,949 points.

Addisyn Lessar led the way with 263 points to take first on the team and first overall in elementary girls. She was followed by Stefany Salguero (254) in second, Jocelyn Brinkerhoff (230) in fourth and Kheyanuah Warman-Koffard (223) in fifth. The Knights were outstanding with many topped ranked archers. Drew Arthur finished second overall with 258 points with Jace Bosone (255) in third, Colton Steele (253) in fourth and Lucas Vuksinick (252) in fifth.

Creekview came in second place with a score of 2,740. The Coyotes held the top archer in the state in Hunter Cowley, who scored a 280. Meanwhile, Anastyn Davis came in third in the girls’ rankings with 238 points. In addition, Sally Mauro took fourth place as a school.

Mont Harmon dominated the middle school competition, taking first and second place with its two teams (3,305 and 3,186). The Pirates had the top five girls in the state in Avyelle Davis (281), Madisen Donathan (277), Brynlee Tullis (276), Lexi Cowley (274) and Ivy Blanton (273). The boys also showed up as Joe Christensen came in second overall with a 281. Carter Jenson (278) came in third with Bracken Hanson (278) in fourth and Spencer Pitcher (277) in fifth. Meanwhile, Helper Middle School came in fourth place as a team.

At the high school level, Carbon finished first overall with a score of 3,328. Maggie Truman (290) and Cheyanne Slaughter (284) took first and second, respectively, in the girls’ rankings. In fact, Carbon had the top five girls in the state with Bayleigh Sinclair (281), Stella Feik (280) and Emma Anderson (275). On the boys’ side, Seth Jensen took second with a 281 and Trayven Gray came in third with a 277.

Full results from the state tournament can be found here.