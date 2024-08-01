Local Art Piece Juried-In for Utah Women Artists Exhibition

Local artist, owner of Willis Works Studio and Price City Councilwoman Terry Willis recently learned that her submission titled “Morning Light” was juried-in for the 2024 Utah Women Artists Exhibition.

This exhibition is presented by AAUW of Utah. Willis was offered a complimentary entry as a juried-in artist to the Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony that is slated to take place on Thursday, Sept. 4 at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center (UCCC) in West Valley City.

“I am very humbled to be chosen as one of the artists to show in this prestigious statewide art show. There were almost 450 entries competing for 150 spots in the exhibition,” Willis explained.

Willis gave some history on the exhibition, stating that it originated in 1981 with a show that traveled by van to a series of exhibition sites throughout Utah. Willis also explained that in 1982, a trust was formed with the mission of funding a biennial juried exhibition where Utah women artists could exhibit and receive monetary awards for the juried excellence of their work.

The Exhibition runs from Sept. 5 to October 16 this year.