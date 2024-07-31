Local Art Teacher Creates Coloring Book for the City of Helper

For the past year, Ashley Vincent has been working hard on creating a coloring book specifically for the city of Helper.

“When I had the idea last summer to make this book, I realized that it could become something much bigger than just a coloring book,” Vincent shared. “It could lead to other things such as shirts, post cards, greeting cards, sticker and magnets.”

She stated that as those that reside in Helper are big on the arts, it made sense to have “Helper specific” swag. Vincent acknowledged that while there are items that say Helper on them, they do not quite reflect what Helper is all about. Vincent is the art teacher at Sally Mauro Elementary and also runs an after school art program during the school year.

Last summer, she was the Kid’s Activity Coordinator for Helper Saturday Vibes as well.

“I had the thought, ‘man, wouldn’t it be cool to have like, a coloring book or something that shows the pretty hot spots of Helper and the fun businesses that fill our streets?’ and thus, my idea was born,” Vincent stated.

Due to being diagnosed with cancer and going through treatments, Vincent has had to take a lot of time off of work and even stepped away from her position with Helper Saturday Vibes. The creation of this coloring book was a blessing for her, as she has been able to create great connections with locals and businesses in Helper that were interested in getting a design made for the coloring book.

With the extra time that Vincent has needed to heal, she spent many hours drawing up the designs and perfecting them for the book. She worked with Keith Bateman of the Helper Project on a sunflower mural at his cottage on Main Street, which gave her the idea to see if the project would be interested in funding her book.

Following a presentation of the final project to the Helper Project board, she received a grant to fully fund the coloring book and get it on shelves. Some of the stores that will carry the coloring book are Beg, Borrow and Steele, Helper Saturday Vibes, The Vintage Motor Co., and Bug + Bird.

“You’ll also be able to purchase directly through me by connecting with me on my Facebook page, Color Carbon County,” Vincent stated. “I have already started my second coloring book that should be released summer 2025.”

The second coloring books will cover all of Carbon County, from Helper to East Carbon. Local businesses that are wanting to be part of the second edition, or anyone that has a local hotspot they would like to see in the book, connect with Vincent via her Facebook page. Portions of the sales will go toward keeping the after school art program funded at Sally Mauro, while part will fund new ideas to help bring more local art to the community.

“I really have Keith to thank for this becoming a reality. I have honestly never met someone so kind and so passionate on supporting their community. I want to be like him one day,” Vincent concluded.