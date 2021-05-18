Local Artist to Donate Percentage of Sales to Support DIPG Awareness

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) is an inoperable and incurable brain stem tumor that is considered terminal upon diagnosis. This diagnosis is most common in children seven to nine years of age but can occur at any age.

Local child Kenzlee Cook passed away at age five last November after her brave battle with DIPG. May 17 marks DIPG awareness day and to honor both the day and Cook herself, Helper artist Kate Kilpatrick-Miller of 3 On a Tree made a special announcement.

“DIPG is a monster that we need to vanquish,” Kilpatrick-Miller stated.

She then explained that, in honor of Cook and her fight, as well as the need to kill the DIPG monster, she will be donating a percentage of her online sales for the remainder of May and all of June.

Those that are interested in donating to the fight against DIPG while also purchasing great artwork can view Kilpatrick-Miller’s pieces by visiting her art group, Kilpatrick Vintage Car Art, here.