Local Athletes Bring Home State Championships

Many local athletes found success at the Utah State Track and Field Championships last week. Various competitors topped the podium and broke records while others earned points for their teams.

Beginning with Carbon High, three new school records were set at the state competition. The sprint medley team of Kinlee Lewis, Gianna White, Mia Crompton and Rozlyn Stowe took first place with a time of 4:13.79. This was over three seconds faster than the second-place finisher as the team broke the school record for the second time this season.

Stowe continued her impressive freshman campaign with another state title, this time in the 800 meter. She crossed the finish line with a time of 2:14.64, which was more than four seconds faster than the second-place finisher. The third state championship for the Dinos came when sophomore Traxton Jewkes took first in the high jump, defending his state title that he earned as a freshman.

Carbon continued to impress throughout the competition as the Lady Dinos took third in 4×100 and fourth in the 4×400. Freshman Eliza Haddock made it to the podium as she took second in unified shot to go along with a fifth-place finish in the unified 50 meter.

Stowe continued to impress as she placed third in the 1600 meter while Sophia Taylor took ninth. Haley Garrish also earned a third place finish for the Lady Dinos with her efforts in discus. Crompton rounded out the scoring for the girls with a ninth-place finish in the 200 meter.

The Lady Spartans also scored at state, with Megan Stilson having an impressive showing for her freshman campaign. She finished second in high jump to make it to the podium. Abby Morris also scored for the team with her fifth-place finish in high jump while Addie Hurst took eighth in the 3200 meter.

The Lady Dinos finished seventh out of 19 teams at state while Emery finished 13th. Carbon scored 43 points and Emery finished with 13 while Morgan High School topped the charts with 91.

On the boys’ side, Jewkes claimed the only championship title for Carbon, but many Dinos put points on the board. Carbon’s sprint medley team took fifth while the 4×400 team finished seventh. Easton Humes took third in the 400 meter and Riley Palmer finished seventh in the 110 meter hurdles. Two eighth places finished rounding out the scoring for Carbon, including Garrett Black in the 300 meter and Bradley Wood in shot put.

For Emery, the top finishers were junior Matt Olsen and Boston Huntington as they took second and third, respectively, in the high jump. Olson also took fifth in the 300 meter hurdles while Camdon Larsen finished ninth in the 3200 meter. As a team, the Spartans earned sixth in the sprint medley and eighth in the 4×400.

Morgan once again topped the charts with a first-place finish for the boys. Carbon came in seventh with 26 points while Emery tied for 11th with 21 points.