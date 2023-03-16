Local Authorities Seize Meth Concealed in Children’s Toys

Last week, the combined efforts of the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), Utah County Major Crimes, Carbon Metro Drug Task Force and the East Carbon Police department led to the seizure of over one pound of methamphetamine that was being shipped to an East Carbon residence.

The drugs, which totaled a value of $45,000, was concealed inside children’s toys. The ECSO reported six arrests that were associated with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Appreciation was given to ECSO Deputy Egan Smith, his K9 Dak and Price City Agent Parry for their dedication during the case. In regard to the effort of the case, ECSO Sheriff Tyson Huntington congratulated the officers on a job well done.

“I have worked in drug investigations myself and I understand the hard work, patience, persistence and teamwork it takes to have success,” Sheriff Huntington shared. “This investigation started last year in Emery County with a routine traffic stop by one of our patrol deputies. From there, the relentless work of our deputies, detectives, K9 unit and partners from other agencies led to previous arrests and these recent arrests. I am fortunate to work with them every day. Bravo.”

The ECSO expressed appreciation to the law enforcement partnerships and relationships that are had both locally and throughout the state. A promise to continue prioritizing cases where individuals are distributing illegal substances to those vulnerable in the communities was made.

The ECSO also stated that at the same time, they will continue to promote substance abuse resources for those that are struggling. Those that may have any drug-related information or tips are urged to contact (435) 637-TIPS to reach the Carbon Metro Drug Task Force or (435) 381-2404 to reach the Emery County Sheriff’s Office.