Local Business Chambers Encourage Businesses to Stay Safe to Stay Open

The local business chambers, including the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce and the Emery County Business Chamber, continue to participate in the Stay Safe to Stay Open campaign that aims to keep Utah businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a new year begins, it’s important to remember the pandemic of 2020 is still with us and local businesses need to do what they can to ensure the safety of those customers utilizing their businesses,” the Emery County Business Chamber shared.

The Stay Safe to Stay Open campaign is statewide and works to meet the critical imperatives of assisting Utah in addressing the health-related objectives that prevent the spread of COVID-19 while also helping businesses in an effort to effectively strengthen the economy for the state. This campaign is a partnership between the Salt Lake Chamber and the Utah Department of Health. The campaign seeks to inform, assist and educate businesses in order for customers to know what businesses have pledged to follow the guidelines set forth by the Utah Department of Health.

It was stated that the businesses that are participating in the campaign will clearly identify their participation through colorful signage displayed in their windows, which demonstrates that the pledge was taken to follow the guidelines.

To participate, the pledge must be reviewed and a short form must be completed. Following taking the pledge, an email confirmation with instructions on how to obtain signage that demonstrates that the business has taken the initiative to Stay Safe to Stay Open will be presented.

There is a “Safe Seven” that must be followed, which includes the assurance that businesses that pledge to Stay Safe to Stay Open follow the state health guidelines to show care for and appreciate customers while protecting the community and economy.

The “Safe Seven” are as follows: check symptoms before work and stay home when sick, wash hands frequently and avoid touching the face and eyes, practice social distancing, including wearing face coverings in close common areas, learn about high-risk groups and help protect them, cover the mouth when coughing or sneezing, clean high-touched surfaces frequently and follow public health guidance as updated.

“These core principles provide a solid foundation upon which establishments can safely stay open. Not every cold or virus can be prevented, but we can integrate these best practices for individual responsibility and mutual respect,” shared the Emery County Business Chamber.