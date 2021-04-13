Local Clampers Celebrate Matt Warner’s Birthday *Photo Gallery*

As per tradition, the members of the E Clampus Vitus Matt Warner Chapter took time to celebrate Warner’s birthday once again on Saturday afternoon.

Warner’s birthday, which is on April 12, is celebrated by the Clampers each year. Traditionally, cowboy poetry is read during the celebration and a buffet of delicious food is ready and warmed for all to enjoy.

This year, the celebration happened to fall on the same day as Helper City’s Spring Spectacular. All that also perused the city’s Main Street were welcomed to stop in, meet the Clampers and listen to the poetry of cowboy history.

In the past, a family member of Warner’s has been able to attend and partake in the celebrations. However, due to COVID-19, that was not an option this year. The E Clampus Vitus hopes to welcome Warner’s family again in the future.