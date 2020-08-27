Local COVID-19 Recoveries at 86%

The rate of recovery from COVID-19 in Southeast Utah is currently at about 86%. Of the 145 total cases since testing began, 124 patients have reportedly recovered from the virus.

In Carbon County, 75 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 56 have recovered, leaving 19 active cases. One patient is currently hospitalized while three other patients were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

Grand County has had 54 cases of COVID-19 with 52 recoveries. No patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus, though two patients were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the region was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

In Emery County, there have been 16 cases of the virus. All of these patients have reportedly recovered. No hospitalizations or deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

To date, over 8,439 COVID-19 tests have been conducted throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For case breakdowns, see the graphs below.