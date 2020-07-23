Local COVID-19 Recovery Rate Bounces Up to 83%

With a 77% COVID-19 recovery rate the day before, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported a 83% recovery rate on Wednesday evening. To date, 70 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Southeast Utah region and 58 of those patients have recovered.

Also on Wednesday, the health department announced one new case of COVID-19 in Carbon County, bringing the county’s total to 25 confirmed cases since testing began. Of those, one patient has been hospitalized and 21 have recovered.

Grand County leads the region with 34 confirmed cases. Two patients have been hospitalized while 27 have recovered. Emery County has had no hospitalizations out of its 11 confirmed cases. Ten patients have recovered from the virus.

Since testing began, over 5,340 tests have been conducted in the Southeast Utah region. For case breakdowns by age and gender, see the graphs below.