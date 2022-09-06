Local Dispatcher Recognized Following Rescue Mission

Emery County Sheriff’s Office stock photo

A touching story regarding a local dispatcher has been circulating lately, with the Price City Police Department, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office and more wishing to highlight this dispatcher’s impressive drive.

Kimberly Howes recently took a 911 call from an elderly gentleman that was lost and had been driving around the mountainside for at least two hours. This individual had driven across the mountain from Orem and ended up in Emery County, possibly hunting.

This gentleman, according to Howes, was in his 80s and had his son with him, who was in his 50s. Howes stated that she could tell that this gentleman was upset, though she was able to retrieve his GPS coordinates.

From there, Howes advised that they stay in the same spot in order for help to locate them. Howes gathered the typical information, such as their vehicle description, the battery life on their cellphone, and if they had food or water.

The individual had good cell service and wasn’t too far, which meant that they were able to send a patrol sergeant to assist. Howes stayed dedicated to the situation at hand and remained in communication with the gentleman and his son until help arrived.

“He asked for my name and was so thankful and so relieved,” said Howes. “[The] sergeant located their vehicle and directed them off of the mountain and got them on their way. This was not a major incident to me, but it was to this man.”

A few days after the incident, Howes noted that an elderly male walked into the lobby of the Emery County Sheriff’s Office and looked a bit lost. Upon asking if there was something she could do to help him, she discovered that he was looking for her.

When Howes went into the lobby to meet with him, he requested a hug, to which she obliged. The gentleman then thanked her for being kind and helpful the day that he and his son were lost, getting very emotional.

“This man, in his mid 80s, drove from Orem to Castle Dale to personally thank me,” Howes stated. “I was so appreciative and thanked him and told him this hardly ever happens to us as dispatchers, and that I could not believe he drove that far.”

Howes shared that she was in shock and watched as he left. She expressed her gratefulness to be working that day and to be able to meet him.

“Being a 911 dispatcher is the best thing that’s happened to me and, just when I’m feeling a little burned out and negative, along comes a wonderful reminder of why I do what I do,” said Howes. “I will always remember this call and this day.”