Local Drivers Compete at Diamond Mountain Speedway

Over the weekend, local drivers traveled down to Vernal to compete at the Diamond Mountain Speedway. Starting on Friday, in the Chaos Cove IMCA Mod Lites, William Hardy would place second in his heat, as well as the A Feature 1. In the Pure Stocks, Kolton Thomas would finish in the sixth spot overall in the final.

Moving to the IMCA Northern SportMod, Kade Dimick went up five spots to finish at number one. Jacob Vasquez did the same in heat 2, as he moved up three spots.

“Had a rough start and got way behind too fast and just couldn’t make it up going green white checkered and ended up 5th. Congrats Kagen on the W,” Said Kade.

In the IMCA Sport Compact, Cassie Johansen finished in the number three spot in the main, as she went up three positions. In the IMCA Hobby Stock, Ryan Dimick moved up three spots to finish in second in his heat race. Race Vasquez followed placing third. In heat 2, Payce Herrera went up three spots, finishing in second as well. Followed by Glen Johansen in third. In the final, Herrera has a solid race, going up five spots, getting him the first-place victory. Following him was Johansen in second, Race Vasquez in fourth and Ryan Dimick in fifth.

Wyatt Howard would get the three spots in heat 1 of the Sorensen Design IMCA Modifieds. He finished in third again in the final, as he moved up six positions. In Young Guns, Kylar Thomas would finish in the second-place position.

Moving onto Saturday, starting in the Mod Lites, William Hardy would finish in second overall in the final. In Pure Stocks, Kolton Thomas had a great race in heat 1, placing in first. Unfortunately, he was unable to finish the race in the A Feature 1.

In the IMCA Northern SportMod, Kade Dimick would get the win in heat 1, followed by Jacob Vasquez. Shawn Parish finished in third in heat 2. In the main, Dimick went up six spots to get the win.

“Won the heat race and started 7th, was able to get a great start and made it to the lead within a couple laps and didn’t look back. Picking up win #11. Trying new things each race getting us faster & closer to our goal for SuperNats! Can’t thank everyone enough who helps me out,” Kade stated.

Following Dimick was Jacob Vasquez getting a respectable second-place finish.

“Congrats Kade Dimick Racing for taking home the win Saturday! We want to give a huge shoutout to JR Herrera with Addiction Chassis for all of his help and advice, we couldn’t do it without you and we appreciate everything you do!” Said Jacob.

Cassie Johansen would get third in the heat race in the IMCA Sport Compact, finishing fifth overall in the main.

In the IMCA Hobby Stock Payce Herrera finished in the number one spot in the heat, followed by Ryan Dimck in second, Glen Johansen in fifth and Race Vasquez in sixth. Heading to the main, Herrera would get his second first-place victory of the weekend.

“I was fortunate to pick up win #13 & #14 this year. Diamond Mountain Speedway making it #19 for the year between the Hobby and Sportmod. Truly can’t thank everyone that supports me in this adventure I APPRECIATE ALL YOUR EFFORTS! Also, I’m adding the IMCA Racing weekly points update from Friday. Sitting 5th in the Nation, Leading National and Junior National points, Leading State and Rookie Region,” Herrera stated.

Kylar Thomas would again get the second-place finish in the Young Guns division in both the heat and the main. In the IMCA Modified, Wyatt Howard placed at fourth in the heat race. When the flag waved in the main, it was all business, as he moved up four positions to get the victory in the A Feature 1.

Howard exclaimed, “Had a blast making some good memories this last weekend with our family and friends! Our DeVilbiss Racing Chassis was fast hot rod the whole weekend. All I had to do was drive it to the finish line, couldn’t say thank you enough to everyone that helped us either get there or while we were there. From helping on the car to plain ol’ hospitality from everyone at the track! Big thanks to my dad, Dennis, Gilbert, The Vasquez/Wilson crew, and of course the Desert Thunder crew! Also, the crew at Diamond Mountain Speedway was great to work with and helped make everything go as good as it possibly could. Big thanks to my family and friends who showed up to watch and support it was awesome seeing everyone cheering and supporting from either the stands to the truck beds on.”

