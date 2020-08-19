Local Family Teams up With Peczuh Printing to Publish Children’s Book

Local author Denise Thayn and her grandson Gideon Smith are celebrating the publishing of the children’s book they created titled “Gideon’s Dinosaurs.”

Coupled with beautiful artwork, the book tells a unique and compelling story of a grandmother that teaches her grandson the alphabet. The title character, Gideon, struggles with the alphabet and phonetics, prompting his grandmother Denise to come up with a solution.

The book pairs dinosaurs, Gideon’s favorite, to the alphabet. The two work together throughout the story to creatively construct these dinosaurs in a scholarly way. Upon completion, Denise discovered that she and her grandson had a great story to tell.

With this in mind, the artwork was scanned and constructed into a book by Scott Yelonek, Peczuh Printing’s in-house graphic designer.