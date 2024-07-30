Local Farmers Market Clarification

Press Release

The Carbon and Emery Farmers Market is at the Sutherlands Parking Lot every Saturday from 9-noon until the end of October. This market is inspected and approved by the Utah Health Department.

The produce vendors accept SNAP Cards and are part of the Double Up Program. This means people in the SNAP program can get twice as much fresh produce at the Farmers Market.

The vendors are also part of the Heath Department’s Senior Farmers Market Program and accept SFMNP tickets. Other parts of the state reported SFMNP distribution up 934% last month. Ticket booklets can be acquired at the Carbon and Emery Farmers Market.

There is another group of vendors selling at the same time in the Tractor Supply Parking Lot. They are not affiliated with the Carbon and Emery Farmers Market. They are not a part of the above programs.