Local Fire Departments Begin Firefighter 1 and 2 Training

Firefighter 1 and 2 training began for firefighters from the Helper, Wellington, Price and Cleveland departments on March 3. These trainings are being hosted by the Price Fire Department.

The men and women that are participating will complete 130 hours of training, which will be completed in the first week of June. All of the individuals involved work full-time jobs and volunteer their time, which is all for the service of the community that they serve.

“They are proud of what they do and go above and beyond to get the necessary training. Thank you for the sacrifice they have made,” shared Helper Fire.

The Helper City Fire Department is still in need of volunteers to sign up and assist in making a difference in the community. Those that are interested may email the Helper Fire Chief at firechief@helpercity.net.

“Helper Fire is proud of the men and women that serve on a moments notice,” the department concluded.