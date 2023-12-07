Local First Responders Honored with Banquet

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted its First Responders Banquet once again on the evening of Dec. 5. This banquet is hosted as a way to honor the local first responders that work tirelessly to ensure the safety of the community.

The event took place once again in the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center on the USU Eastern campus. Along with a delicious meal, those in attendance were treated to awards and speakers.

Lisa Mortensen, Chamber President, welcomed all to the banquet before the American Legion Post 3 led the Pledge of Allegiance Steve Swinburne gave a prayer. Wally Hendricks was the guest speaker for the evening before prizes were presented.

Sponsors for the 2023 banquet included Castleview Hospital, Charlie’s Pawn, Lt. Commander David Jelin, US Coast Guard, Retired, Flawless Sheeting, Utah State Police Officer Academy, TRAM Electric, WaFd Bank, Cache Valley Bank, Carbon Medical Service, Emery Telcom/ETV News, Gagon Family Medicine, Intermountain Electronics, Life Balance Recovery and Pierce Oil/Golden West.