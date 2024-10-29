Local First Responders Host 5th Annual Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat

The community was invited to join local first responders at the Carbon County Ambulance Garage on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to participate in the annual First Responders Trunk or Treat drive-thru.

This event was first brought to life during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as a way for local families and youth to still be able to enjoy Halloween fun. This year marks the fifth year of the event being hosted, only growing in popularity each year.

Those that attended the event lined the side of the road from the ambulance garage, clear down the block and far around the corner, eager for their chance to collect goodies. The route went around the garage, with decorated vehicles and dressed up first responders, before ending back out of the garage’s parking lot.

Sponsors for the event were Smith’s Food and Drug, Walmart, Lin’s Fresh Market, Sunnyside CoGeneration, Carbon County Emergency Management, Chrysalis, Office Equipment Company and Johansen and Tuttle Engineering.