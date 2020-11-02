Local Ghosts and Goblins Scoop Up Halloween Candy *Photo Gallery*

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, various opportunities arose in Carbon and Emery counties for youth to participate in trunk-or-treat events safely. These events spanned throughout the two counties on Halloween day.

Members of the Castle Country OHV Association decorated their various OHVs and welcomed families to their trunk-or-treat event that was hosted in Sutherlands parking lot. Also in Price, the Carbon County Ambulance hosted a similar event at their garage.

After visiting the Huntington City Council earlier in the month with the request, young spooks were given the approval to host their own trunk-or-treat event at the fairgrounds. In neighboring Ferron, local children were invited to a Halloween party complete with treats, dinner and a Halloween movie.

These events were all hosted with social distancing and safety in mind and gave the children and teens of the community a safe way to celebrate Halloween.

Those that celebrated the holiday also took to social media to share photos of their Halloween best. The gallery below features submitted photos as well as those taken during the various events.