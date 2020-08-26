Local Health Department, Zero Fatalities Want You to Drive Safely

The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) recently released information regarding pedestrian and traffic safety, aiming to give a reminder following Sunday’s fatal pedestrian accident.

The tips for motorists began by stating that drivers have a responsibility to watch for pedestrians and not just at intersections and crosswalks. Drivers are cautioned to stay alert around schools and busy community centers.

Drivers should avoid distractions, keep their eyes on the road, and never text and drive. Be mindful of other passengers that may also be a distraction and focus on the road. A driver should never apply makeup or eat while driving. In terms of intersection safety, the SEUHD cautions to always stop before the white line and proceed only when the roadway is clear. Watch for cars and pedestrians when turning right into a crosswalk.

Drivers should be extra careful when driving in residential areas, slowing down in neighborhoods and watching for children at play. One in four car crashes have reportedly involved distracted driving. The average time that a driver’s eye is away from the road when sending or receiving a text message is 4.6 seconds, which equals the length of a football field when driving at 60 miles per hour.

In terms of driving under the influence, the Zero Fatalities website cited alcohol as the main issue. Alcohol kills six times the number of individuals killed by heroin, cocaine and every other illegal drug combined, Zero Fatalities reports.

More information on road safety can be found online at the Zero Fatalities website.