Local Homicide Case to be Featured on Investigation Discovery

A physical altercation between residents resulted in the passing of 85-year-old Max Heino in October of 2019. This occurred due to 72-year-old Rikhard Tallent discovering that Heino allegedly removed his mailbox from his stand, placing it on Tallent’s property.

Though Heino’s wife was reported to have attempted to step between the males and prevent further damage, she was pushed out of the way and suffered injuries to her face and knee. As the altercation grew more dangerous, it was stated that Heino’s wife phoned the police. However, Tallent left the scene before the authorities arrived.

Through the report of this altercation, Tallent was discovered to have two warrants out for his arrest. Tallent was then apprehended and charged with two counts of assault, class B misdemeanors. A week after the altercation, Heino passed away. Five months after the altercation, Tallent’s first assault charge was changed to a homicide by assault charge.

Questions have come to light by Heino’s family following his passing in regard to Tallent’s charges, the police investigation and the court proceedings. Investigation Discovery, a channel that dives into situations such as these, picked up the story and will be running Fear Thy Neighbor “The Filth and the Fury” to delve into it. The show will run on Monday, Sept. 19, beginning at 8 p.m.