Local Kiddos Get to Shop With a Cop

For several years, the Shop-With-a-Cop program has been something that families and law enforcement officers (LEOs) look forward to each year and this year was no different.

Sgt. Kelly Maynes explained that many of their funds come from grants as well as cash donations. Sgt. Maynes advised that he has been able to raise more than they ever have this year, with donations coming in at around $16,000. Sgt. Maynes said they received around $6,000 in grants from Walmart and Utah Civilian Police Association and the rest came from donations.

According to Sgt. Maynes, nominations for Shop-With-a-Cop opens up around September of each year. Community members, friends, family and officers can nominate children that they feel could benefit from the experience. Many nominations come from the officers themselves.

“I know for Price City, most of our kids that get picked come from recommendations strictly from our officers. They’re the ones going to the houses, seeing kids, seeing the ones that could definitely benefit from this,” expressed Sgt. Maynes.

Sgt. Maynes stated that the good thing about the Google form they rolled out for the nomination process allows for individuals to remain anonymous. The Elk’s Lodge also played a huge part in helping to raise money for Shop-With-a-Cop bringing in around $3,000 in donations.

USU Eastern hosted the families and the officers, serving everyone breakfast donated by McDonalds. Once everyone was fed, kids joined their officers, riding shotgun over to Walmart. With sirens blaring, police vehicles flooded the Price Walmart.

The aisles were flooded with children and their shopping partners, as many children knew exactly what they wanted and others making sure they were strategic in what they were getting.

Once they were done shopping, Walmart associates provided families and officers with cookies, juice and a candy cane. Overall, a total of 80 local kiddos benefited from Shop-With-a-Cop this year.