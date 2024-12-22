Local Leadership Program Empowers Community Professionals

ELA Press Release

Price, UT – The newly-created Eastern Leaders Academy (ELA) program continues to make significant strides in developing local leadership talent in Carbon and Emery counties. Now entering its second successful year, the program was initiated by Governor Cox’s office in partnership with Utah State University, and was supported by Representative Christine Watkins.

The nine-month leadership development initiative provides program members with immersive experiences that showcase the area’s diverse landscape of community services and institutions. Members are involved as ‘Participants’ during their first year, in which they learn tools to constructively evaluate complex issues facing our community, identify and develop their unique leadership qualities, and connect with existing leaders in the state and community. Select members are invited back for a second year as ‘Champions’ where they get the opportunity to plan Experience Days, mentor rising leaders, and share their knowledge of our community. During recent Experience Days, participants gained valuable insights into local non-profits, public services, and educational opportunities.

In November, ELA participants engaged with multiple community service organizations, including United Way of Eastern Utah, the Fuller Center for Housing, Carbon Caring for Kids, and SERDA’s Circles program. The day included visits to Active Re-Entry, which assists community members who are living with disabilities, and the Children’s Justice Center, which provides treatment and support to victims of domestic abuse. A highlight of the day was a Q&A panel featuring first responders from the County Sheriff’s Office, Price Police Department, and Carbon Emergency Medical Services.

December’s session focused on educational institutions. Participants met with local educators and administrators from Carbon and Emery school districts before touring USU Eastern’s campus. The tour allowed participants to explore the college’s wide array of degree programs, after which current administrators Doug Miller and Zak Konakis discussed the institution’s value to our community and its promising growth trajectory.

The mission of Eastern Leaders Academy is to assist emerging and established leaders in becoming changemakers and unifiers in their community.

“Eastern Leaders Academy provides a unique opportunity for local professionals to gain a deep understanding of our community while developing critical leadership skills and building relationships with other current and emerging leaders,” said program graduate Oran Stainbrook, who has returned to the program for a second year as a ‘Champion’, helping to plan and facilitate Experience Days.

Applications for the third-year cohort will open next summer. For more information, visit https://eastern.usu.edu/ela/. Those interested in applying are encouraged to email program coordinator Brad Watson to be notified when applications become available.