Local Legislators Deemed Business Champions

Local legislators received recognition recently from the Salt Lake Chamber for being business champions through their service in office. Senator David Hinkins, Representative Christine Watkins and Representative Carl Albrecht all received the nod from the chamber.

“In total, 94 lawmakers received the Business Champion Award,” the Salt Lake Chamber shared. “This award is given to those legislators who supported at least 80% of the Salt Lake Chamber’s priorities during the 2020 Legislative Session. The title of Business Champion is directly tied to a legislator’s support and voting record on the Salt Lake Chamber’s ‘Priority Votes.’ During each legislative session, the Chamber’s Board of Directors designates the top priorities of the business community as ‘Priority Votes.’ Each of these lawmakers represent a strong voice for Utah business and our economy.”

This recognition was given in a virtual ceremony on July 30. During the event, Representative Lowry Snow was announced as the chamber’s legislator of the year.

“Although our economic position and unemployment rate have been threatened in a way that none of us could have foreseen just a few months ago, Utah has pulled together,” the Salt Lake Chamber shared. “Our state leaders have made careful decisions and worked closely with the business community to ensure that we will emerge from this crisis stronger than we entered it.”