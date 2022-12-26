Local Man Arrested for Rape of a Child

Authorities arrested a 46-year-old man for rape of a child on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Norman Dean Curtis was booked into the Carbon County Jail on three counts of rape of a child, all first-degree felonies.

Curtis was arrested following interviews with him and the child victim. During the interviews, the child disclosed alleged sexual abuse that occurred on more than one occasion in the past couple years.

According to the probable cause statement, the child victim described at least three occasions when Curtis allegedly touched her private areas with his hands and genitalia. The victim was also able to describe where these events had allegedly occurred.

Cutis was subsequently interviewed and denied the claims against him. He refuted the allegations, stating that he had not touched the child in sexual manner. According to the statement, Curtis explained that he only touched the child’s private areas when applying lotion or ointment.

Following the interviews, authorities determined there was probable cause for an arrest. Curtis was subsequently booked into the Carbon County Jail and his appearance in court in pending.