Local Man Reported Missing in Price

On Tuesday morning, the Price City Police Department (PCPD) informed the community that Guadalupe (Lupe) Molinar has been missing since Friday, Oct. 8.

He was last known to be witnessed at Indian Hills Trailer Park in Price and would be on foot. Molinar is known to frequent convenience stores and fast food restaurants throughout the city. The PCPD also reported that he has recently shown signs of dementia.

“We need your help,” shared the PCPD. “If you have seen Lupe anytime since last Friday, Oct. 8, please call dispatch and let us know.”

The number for dispatch is (435) 637-0890. The police department thanked all for any help they can provide in locating Molinar.