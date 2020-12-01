Local Officials Weigh-In on Mental Health During the Pandemic

The rise and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States changed the way most people operated their day-to-day lives. With such a drastic change and many new restrictions, the concern of a rise of depression and other mental health issues has been voiced by many.

Amanda McIntosh, Vice President of the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties, spoke on this, sharing a post from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

This post stated that the main purpose was the dispel the rumors and myth that suicide is skyrocketing in Utah. It was shared that the fact is that the state is steady in comparison to previous years and, at a state level, a small group is monitoring the data closely.

“The fact is, we are steady in comparison to previous years,” the statement read. “We know that COVID has taken a toll on our mental health and we need to continue to push for support and access to care. Let’s continue our work to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. We are seeing folks who have received a COVID diagnosis begin to develop mental health conditions, emphasizing the importance of mental wellness.”

The group also stressed that mental health care is still accessible, even during these times. There are many telehealth services as well as crisis lines and warm lines to assist those that are struggling. It was also advised that all should be mindful of frontline healthcare workers and public health officers at this time.

“With all that being said, I would just like to add that for the first time ever, I believe mental health is finally getting some of the attention it has needed for a long time,” McIntosh stated.

She continued by saying that the one good thing that has come from the pandemic is that people are talking about their mental health and more people are advocating for self-care and reiterating the importance of connection, communication and community. McIntosh shared that these are all protective factors for suicide, substance abuse, and physical or domestic abuse.

“We need to continue to encourage our communities to reach in and reach out for help. We have a great resource within Four Corners Community Behavioral Health and all the many private sector counselors in our area. We need to utilize them,” McIntosh said. “But it doesn’t stop there; we need to be talking with our doctors about our emotional health as well as our physical health.”

In continuing with this conversation, Janalee Luke of the Emery County Sheriff’s Office crunched some numbers and made comparisons over the last year, assessing call data on mental health related issues within the county.

Call data in Emery County was analyzed from March to November of both 2019 and 2020. Only six more protective orders have been issues this year in comparison to last year, while only four more calls for suicidal individuals have come through.

Along the same line, Luke explained that many of the substance abuse cases cannot be analyzed due to the classified nature of the cases. She said this is due to the cases being confidential and/or still being under investigation.

Luke stated that those at the sheriff’s office were surprised at the numbers as 2020 seems so harrowing when compared to last year.

Those that are struggling and need support have many local avenues to reach out to and may also call the Lifeline at 1 (800) 273-8255 or texting 741-741. There is also a SafeUT app that can be downloaded for assistance and the Emotional Relief Hotline can be reached at 1 (833) 442-2211 from 10 a.m to 10 p.m.