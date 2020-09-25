Local Photographers Band Together to Assist Fellow Artist

Amanda Wheeler during a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted in honor of her photography business. ETV News stock photo.

Carbon and Emery county photographers have banned together, as is tradition in the community, to help out a fellow photographer.

Renowned photographer and Helper City Councilwoman Amanda Wheeler was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. With this diagnosis in mind, a group of local photographers created the Shoot For a Cure fundraiser and raffle.

Sadie’s Sweet Shots, Makaila Grange Photography, Kayla Haycock Photography, Carbon Boudior, Carlee Gallegos Photography, Fire & Ice Photography, Natalie Brooke Photography, Kylie Elizabeth Photography and Aspen Marchello Photography have all joined in to help Wheeler and her family. Following or visiting each photographer’s respective Facebook pages will provide information on mini photo shoot opportunities.

Carbon Print and Design is also donating a special discount on all prints that are involved with the mini sessions. It has been guaranteed that all of the funds will go directly to the Wheeler family.