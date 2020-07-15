Local Realtors Give Back to Law Enforcement in a Delicious Way

The many faces of realty in Carbon and Emery counties banded together recently to show their support for local law enforcement and give back to them in a tasty way.

Mike Metzger and Jae Potter of Bridge Realty took time to deliver pizzas to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office while Mary Bishop from Etzel Realty joined Karen Martino-Basso and Julie Maxwell-Behn from Sun Somewhere Realty to deliver to the Helper City Police Department.

Not stopping there, Etzel Realty delivered pizza to the Utah Highway Patrol and Trails End Realty treated the Price City Police Department. Furthering their support of local law enforcement, Angie Anderson of Bridge Realty and Michelle Gordon of Etzel Realty visited the Emery County Sheriff’s Office.

Finally, Quick Realty delivered to the Wellington and East Carbon police departments. The local realtors would like to graciously thank Big Don’s Pizza for their assistance and providing the delicious pies.

“The idea to offer support to our local law enforcement was brought forth the to Board of Realtors by one of our directors, Mary Bishop. We were all wanting to do something to show our support and this idea was perfect,” said Metzger. “All of the local offices worked together to make the signs and deliver the signs and pizzas with the message that we value our local law enforcement, that we appreciate our local law enforcement, that we stand with our local law enforcement. I think it made the officers days to have this kind of support; I know it made all of ours. I would challenge other local businesses to make a similar show of support for our local law enforcement.”