Local Residents Enjoy a Takeout Holiday Dinner

Press Release

Castleview Hospital, Sutherlands and Kevin’s Abbey Carpet, helped bring good cheer to Price and Helper City residents this holiday season. A resident holiday dinner featured takeout this year due to COVID-19. The annual dinner was hosted on Dec. 10 and 100 meals were served for the Eastgate, Newhouse and Avalon House apartment residents.

Sutherlands and Kevin’s Abbey Carpet partnered with Key Property Management to host this dinner for residents that are on fixed incomes. Castleview Hospital Food Services sponsored the food and the Key Management staff helped prepared the meal. The staff for Key Property Management includes Emily Neilson, property manager; Chennel Bunderson, leasing agent; and Charles Fleig and Shane Maestas, maintenance techs.

The residents were very pleased to be thought of this holiday season and the takeout plan was perfect for them. The management would like to these local merchants and Castleview Hospital for their love and kindness.