Local Residents Report Defamation of Campaign Support Signs

Concerned local Biden/Harris supporters who realized that the campaign signs in their yards had been defaced recently reached out to the Price City Police Department (PCPD) for resolution.

The PCPD then released a statement that informed all that they had received an increased amount of complaints regarding the signs being defaced, damaged and stolen. The PCPD stated that Under Utah State Law, any of the above actions are punishable under the law.

“The political season is always a passionate topic. We all have different views and need to be respectful of those individuals with differing views than ours. Use your passion to encourage others to vote, not commit crimes,” stated the PCPD.

At this time, the defamation of a Trump sign has not been reported to the general public. To conclude their statement, the police department ensured all that they are actively investigating these complaints and request that anyone that witnessed the crimes or has video surveillance of the acts occurring reach out to Detective Bates at (435) 636-3014.

Sergeant Kelly Maynes may also be contacted at (435) 636-3005 and the number for the local dispatch is (435) 637-0890.