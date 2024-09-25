Local Rodeo Athletes Score Double Firsts at Weekend Rodeos

By Julie Johansen

Two Emery Rodeo Team members, Wyatt Fox and Dalton Allred, scored first place at both weekend rodeos. Fox was first in the Rifle shoot on Friday and again on Saturday. Allred also received the top scores in bull riding at both Cedar City and Panguitch rodeos. Carbon’s Ean Ellis was first at both rodeos in tie down roping.

Other Carbon athletes receiving points at the Enterprise Rodeo held in Cedar City on Friday were Kaden Donathan, fifth in steer wrestling, Braden Noyes and partner Logan Curtis, third in team roping, Tadd Nielson and his partner from the Uintah Basin, Staton McNiels, were ninth in team roping, Hayden Tonc received a fifth place ranking in the rifle shoot. On Saturday, Kaden Donathan was fourth in steer wrestling, while Tadd Nielson and partner were fourth4th in team roping and Hayden Tonc earned seventh in rifle shoot.

Gaining points from the Emery Team on Friday were Will Jeffs, seventh in steer wrestling, Stace Gilbert, second in tie down, Charity Greenhalgh, fourth in goat tying, Kamz Rich earned second in bulls and Cache Allred took fourth in the Trap Shoot. Charity Greenhalgh scored again on Saturday at Panguitch, with a ninth in both the barrels and goat tying, Ryliegh Allred was seventh in Break Away roping, Stace Gilbert and partner Kase Bell took third in team roping and Trent Gilbert and Ryliegh Allred were sixth also in the team roping.

On Sept. 27 and 28, both high school rodeos, sponsored by the South Jordan Rodeo Team, will be held in Lehi.