Local Royalty Visits the Price City Library

By Taren Powell

Miss Teen Carbon County hosted a story time at the Price City Library on Wednesday, Jan. 16. Ivy Beecher, the 2022 Miss Teen Carbon County, wrote and illustrated her own book entitled “K.I.N.D” (Kindness in Noticing Differences). This book is dedicated to the diversity and inclusion in our community.

Brooklyn Booth, Miss USU Eastern, made a special appearance and shared her experience in showing kindness to those around her. After the book reading, the Miss Carbon County Royalty and Miss USU Eastern sang songs and visited with the children in attendance.