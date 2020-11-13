Local Senior Angel Tree Program Underway

Press Release

The 6th Annual Community Senior Angel Tree program sponsored by Notre Dame Church has begun. Due to COVID-19 and the resulting health directives we are required to follow, participating in our 6th Annual Community Senior Angel Tree will look a little different this year.

As always, the names of the recipients have been given to us by the Meals on Wheels coordinator for the senior centers in Carbon and Emery counties. These are the seniors that have been identified as most in need this year. The need is also greater this year because of the pandemic, meaning we have over 400 ornaments this year. With the kind assistance of the Director of the Senior Centers in Carbon and Emery counties, the Association of Governments (AOG), United Way and the Division of Aging, our annual event is happening with some changes to the way it operates.

This year, ornaments can only be selected at trees at Carbon County Administration building on 100 North and 600 East or the Emery County Courthouse at 75 East Main Street in Castle Dale. The tree in the Carbon County Administration building can be found ­on the first floor next to the DMV office. The tree at the Emery County Courthouse can also be found on the first floor across from the DMV office. The trees are already up and have ornaments available.

As you are used to, you select the ornament, write your name and contact number on the sheet, shop, wrap and return the gift with the tag attached. Wrapped gifts, with the tag attached, should be returned no later than Nov. 30 to the Carbon Senior Center at 418 South Fairgrounds Way in Price between the hours of ­­­­­­­­­8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday or the Castle Dale Senior Center at 150 East 100 North in Castle Dale between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A large donation box will be located by the front doors of these senior centers. The gifts will be delivered by the employees of the senior programs in the counties and the Meals on Wheels program.

Thank you for helping us continue this holiday outreach for a sixth year. Your participation will help make the holidays a little brighter for many of our seniors who are still in their own homes. If you have questions or comments, please contact Nancy Labahn at (435) 637-6195. As always, monetary donations are welcome. You may mail them to Notre Dame Church, Attention Catherine Kane, 185 North Carbon Ave, Price, UT 84501. This money will be used to purchase fruit and cheese for the seniors as well as to help fill the wishlists.