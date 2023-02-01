Local Students Compete in Reflections

Students from Creekview, Castle Heights and Wellington Elementary recently competed in Reflections at the region level. Hosted annually, Reflections is a PTA-sponsored art competition. Students can compete in six categories, including photography, literature, music composition, dance choreography, film production, 2D visual arts and 3D visual arts.

Each year, Reflections selects a new theme to guide the students’ submissions. This year, the theme was “Show Your Voice.” Entries were judged on the use of the theme, creativity and technique. The competition consisted of two levels, including primary for students in kindergarten through second grade and intermediate for those in grades third through fifth.

Each student first competed at the school level. Those that won advanced to the region level, which consists of Carbon and Emery counties. Those winners will now advance to the state level.

“Reflections is a great way for students to show their artistic side in a variety of ways,” said Natalie Palmer, Region Reflections Specialist. “Haylee Atwood, our Region PTA President, and I are so impressed by our local students’ creativity.”

Palmer extended appreciation to the local PTAs, principals and parents who support these children and their efforts. “We hope that more schools and students in our region participate next year,” she concluded.

Winners from the local schools were as follows:

Dance Choreography

Primary Division: Award of Excellence – Lexus Williams (Creekview); Award of Merit – Paisyn Peterson (Wellington)

Intermediate Division: Award of Excellence – Taylee Brower (Creekview); Award of Merit – Emma Bailey (Castle Heights)

Film

Primary Division: Award of Excellence – Hannah Brooks (Creekview)

Intermediate Division: Award of Excellence – Fred Hinckley (Creekview)

Photography

Primary Division: Award of Excellence – Michael Randall (Castle Heights); Award of Merit – Nora Bailey (Wellington)

Intermediate Division: Award of Excellence – Quinton Palmer (Castle Heights); Award of Merit – Leah Haycock (Creekview)

Special Division: Award of Excellence – Olsen Sharp (Wellington)

Literature

Primary Division: Award of Excellence – Hannah Brooks (Creekview)

Intermediate Division: Award of Excellence – Maggie Burdick (Creekview); Award of Merit – Taylee Brower (Creekview); Award of Merit – Tatum Montgomery (Creekview)

Music

Primary Division: Award of Excellence – Kohen King (Creekview)

Intermediate Division: Award of Excellence – Melvin Brooks (Creekview)

2D Visiual Arts

Primary Division: Award of Excellence – Eloise Palmer (Castle Heights); Award of Merit – Kaylee Dalley (Creekview); Honorable Mention – Nora Bailey (Wellington)

Intermediate Division: Award of Excellence – Corinne Thayn (Creekview) and Award of Merit – Bentley Davis (Creekview)

Special Division: Award of Excellence – MaKoy Peacock (Wellington)

3D Visual Arts

Primary Division: Award of Excellence – Tanner Steele (Castle Heights); Award of Merit Taycen Brower (Creekview); Honorable Mention – Jace Pressett (Creekview)

Intermediate Division: Award of Excellence – Alyssa Scow (Creekview); Award of Merit: McKenna Luke (Castle Heights)

Special Division: Award of Excellence – Hudson Sharp (Wellington)