Local Students Earn Dean’s List Recognition at Utah Tech University

In a display of academic achievement, nearly 12 percent of Utah Tech University students earned Dean’s List recognition for the Spring 2023 semester. Specifically, 1,240 students were included on the Dean’s List.

Inclusion indicates students’ strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 for the Dean’s List. Students are also required to complete a minimum of 15 credits.

Local students who earned Dean’s List recognition at Utah Tech University for the Spring 2023 semester included:

Brooklynn Potter of Castle Dale, UT

Karli Hillam of Price, UT

Kiri Cook of Castle Dale, UT

