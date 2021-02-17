Local Students Earn Honor Roll Recognition at Dixie State University

Press Release

In a display of academic achievement, 32% of full-time Dixie State University students earned President’s and Dean’s List recognition for the fall 2020 semester.

Specifically, 1,054 students were highlighted on the President’s List and 1,324 on the Dean’s List. Overall, 2,378 students were included on the university’s honor roll, which showcases the students’ strong determination to pursue their academic career. Inclusion on the honor roll requires all students to complete a minimum of 15 credits, with President’s List awardees achieving a GPA of 3.9 or higher and students on the Dean’s List obtaining a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89.

The following were among the 2,378 students included on the honor roll for the Fall 2020 semester:

Alyssa Vincent of Price, UT

Madison Richards of Castle Dale, UT

Lainee Jensen of Castle Dale, UT

Chandelle Nichols of Price, UT

Hannah Powell of Price, UT

Angelina Rondinelli of Price, UT

Paige Cooper of Price, UT

Hailey Feichko of Price, UT

