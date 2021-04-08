Local Students Elected as USU Eastern EUSA Officers

Press Release
The following local students were elected to be 2021-22 Eastern Utah Student Association (EUSA) student body officers, serving at the Utah State University Eastern campus in Price.
Courtney Condie, from Price, UT, will serve in the role of Vice President of Activities.
Sydney Sandoval, from Price, UT, will serve in the role of Athletics Representative.
Sofia Crompton, from Price, UT, will serve in the role of Event Coordinator.
EUSA is a student-run group, which serves the voice of students at USU Eastern, advocating for their needs and rights. EUSA is an organization for the entire student body, acting as the liaison with university staff, faculty and administration.
For more information on EUSA, visit eastern.usu.edu/student-life/eusa.
A list of elected EUSA officials:
Bryson Pugh, President
Jenna Sutliff, Executive Vice President
Courtney Condie, Vice President of Activities
Audrey Westwood, Administrative Assistant
Mary Thayn, Publicity Representative
Sadie Judy, Traditions and Alumni Representative
Mackenzie Wright, Clubs & Org Representative
Alayne Jenkins, Student Advocate
Tiara Otteson, Diversity Representative
Sydney Sandoval, Athletics Representative
Sofia Crompton, Event Coordinator
Emma Parkinson, Operations Manager
Jack Tillman, Operations Manager
Marcos Suarez, Bachelor & Non-Traditional Representative
