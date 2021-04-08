Local Students Elected as USU Eastern EUSA Officers

Press Release

The following local students were elected to be 2021-22 Eastern Utah Student Association (EUSA) student body officers, serving at the Utah State University Eastern campus in Price.

Courtney Condie, from Price, UT, will serve in the role of Vice President of Activities.

Sydney Sandoval, from Price, UT, will serve in the role of Athletics Representative.

Sofia Crompton, from Price, UT, will serve in the role of Event Coordinator.

EUSA is a student-run group, which serves the voice of students at USU Eastern, advocating for their needs and rights. EUSA is an organization for the entire student body, acting as the liaison with university staff, faculty and administration.

For more information on EUSA, visit eastern.usu.edu/student-life/eusa.

A list of elected EUSA officials:

Bryson Pugh, President

Jenna Sutliff, Executive Vice President

Courtney Condie, Vice President of Activities

Audrey Westwood, Administrative Assistant

Mary Thayn, Publicity Representative

Sadie Judy, Traditions and Alumni Representative

Mackenzie Wright, Clubs & Org Representative

Alayne Jenkins, Student Advocate

Tiara Otteson, Diversity Representative

Sydney Sandoval, Athletics Representative

Sofia Crompton, Event Coordinator

Emma Parkinson, Operations Manager

Jack Tillman, Operations Manager

Marcos Suarez, Bachelor & Non-Traditional Representative

Since its founding in 1888, Utah State University has evolved from a small-town college tucked away in the Northern Utah mountains to a thriving research university respected around the world. Students can choose from an array of academic and social opportunities at a university known throughout the world for its intellectual and technological leadership.

The mission of Utah State University is to be one of the nation’s premier student-centered land-grant and space-grant universities by fostering the principle that academics come first, by cultivating diversity of thought and culture, and by serving the public through learning, discovery and engagement.